Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 1,518 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,041.84. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $90.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

