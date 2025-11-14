Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 39,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,473 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 254.1% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 156,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 70,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a $64.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

