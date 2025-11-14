Burling Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.1% of Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $554,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,108,102.86. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 67,622 shares of company stock valued at $16,714,561 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $240.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.78. The stock has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

