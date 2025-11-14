Burling Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 747.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,637 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,548,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,835 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.50 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

