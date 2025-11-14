Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 24,782 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,782 shares during the quarter. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF makes up 7.8% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFLR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 159.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $36.40 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Cuts Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.