Burling Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,294 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 62,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,366,000 after purchasing an additional 89,391 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 89,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,035,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $87.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

