Burling Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 228.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.4% during the second quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,078,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 71,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $428.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.60. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

