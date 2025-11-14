2,677 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Bought by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $465.30 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.86 and its 200 day moving average is $548.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total transaction of $2,242,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,018.95. This trade represents a 36.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,328 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

