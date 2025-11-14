Burling Wealth Partners LLC Invests $682,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,082,000 after buying an additional 219,970 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after buying an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 5.7%

VRT stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $202.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

