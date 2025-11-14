Burling Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,365 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after purchasing an additional 750,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,991,000 after purchasing an additional 177,990 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,269,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,193,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,028,000 after buying an additional 79,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,558,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,636,000 after buying an additional 153,270 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $84.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

