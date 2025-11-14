Burling Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Burling Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,171,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1%

VIG opened at $217.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.32 and its 200 day moving average is $207.57. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $220.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

