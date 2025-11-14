Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 166,816 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

