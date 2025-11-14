Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 3,550 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,036 shares of company stock worth $2,992,594 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $336.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.01. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $345.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

