Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 23,343 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 108.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 480,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,108,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,392 shares of company stock worth $13,945,170. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $287.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $290.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

