Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 533,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,018,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 41,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.01.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

