Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,841 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $54,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73,377.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,292,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,817,000 after buying an additional 2,289,391 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 494.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 657,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 833,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,972,000 after acquiring an additional 428,735 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 303.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,230,000 after acquiring an additional 376,273 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 759,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,400,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.35.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

