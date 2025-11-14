Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $30.60 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,677,000 after buying an additional 1,652,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 119,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.50 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3662 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

