Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,895 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.10.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.14). Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.