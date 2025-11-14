Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 3,152 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $1,166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,105,000 after acquiring an additional 84,152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $699,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $218.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.02 and a 200 day moving average of $228.58. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.08.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,350,349.46. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,854,104.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 158,958 shares in the company, valued at $38,606,129.46. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 113,743 shares of company stock worth $27,394,511 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

