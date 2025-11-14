Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,380 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $28,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of VT stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $142.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.