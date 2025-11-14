Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $110.55 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.45 and a 1 year high of $112.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.