Financial Survey: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) versus Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Krispy Kreme and Energizer”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme $1.67 billion 0.40 $3.10 million ($2.99) -1.31 Energizer $2.89 billion 0.57 $38.10 million $3.47 6.98

Analyst Recommendations

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Krispy Kreme. Krispy Kreme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Krispy Kreme and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme 3 5 4 0 2.08 Energizer 0 8 1 0 2.11

Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus price target of $5.51, suggesting a potential upside of 40.67%. Energizer has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.02%. Given Krispy Kreme’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than Energizer.

Profitability

This table compares Krispy Kreme and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme -33.27% -5.13% -1.67% Energizer 8.60% 181.90% 6.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Krispy Kreme has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energizer beats Krispy Kreme on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats. It also provides cookies under the Insomnia Cookies brand, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and brownies; and operates Krispy Kreme company-owned shops and franchise shops. The company was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.