Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 716.97 and a beta of 1.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $112.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $460,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 308,069 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,590.07. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $473,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 346,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,412,482.78. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,725 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

