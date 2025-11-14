Clearstead Trust LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 60.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,864. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $147.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

