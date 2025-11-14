Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,846 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.39% of BrightView worth $22,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 54.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in BrightView by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth $177,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BrightView

In related news, EVP Amanda Marie Orders sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $1,034,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,231.88. The trade was a 64.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.98.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.87 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

