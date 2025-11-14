Fiera Capital Corp Has $12.60 Million Stake in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.31% of Cabot worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,498,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after buying an additional 174,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,606,000 after acquiring an additional 108,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cabot by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $115.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

