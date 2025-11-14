CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $203.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.58. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $273.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $80.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

