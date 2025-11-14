Fiera Capital Corp Buys 9,608 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.65% of Avidity Biosciences worth $22,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNA. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.24.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,634.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%. The business’s revenue was up 420.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,250. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 50,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,278,256.45. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 144,438 shares of company stock worth $7,122,937 over the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

