Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys Shares of 3,122 Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after buying an additional 4,668,929 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $649,512,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,233 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,942,000 after purchasing an additional 601,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,165,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,474,000 after purchasing an additional 108,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

