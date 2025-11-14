Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 7,924 Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.62% of Immunocore worth $25,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 40.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 72,355 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Immunocore by 3.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider David M. Berman sold 22,532 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $803,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immunocore stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 7.70%.The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

