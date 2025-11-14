Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,669,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,073,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $289,744,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 50,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $315.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

