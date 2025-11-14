Fiera Capital Corp Buys 27,419 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5,956.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 224,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 220,924 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE ABBV opened at $232.25 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $410.47 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average of $203.63.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.55.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

