Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 4,823 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.39% of Planet Fitness worth $35,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 159,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $107.19 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.72 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. The business had revenue of $330.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.77.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

