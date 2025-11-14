CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8%

TLT opened at $89.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

