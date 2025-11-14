CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 818 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AAON were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $373,562.42. Following the sale, the director owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,387.60. This represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,271.64. This represents a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 51,652 shares of company stock worth $4,966,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.05.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. AAON’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.