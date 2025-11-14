D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enerflex by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 204,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 103,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

EFXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

EFXT opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.03. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Enerflex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.43%.The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.91%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

