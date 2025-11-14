Fiera Capital Corp Has $29.17 Million Holdings in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,138 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of TC Energy worth $29,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2,565.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,815,000 after buying an additional 15,694,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,887 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,808,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $935,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,228 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 175.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,758,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 31.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,418,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,918 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:TRP opened at $54.42 on Friday. TC Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered TC Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.