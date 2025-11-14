Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

