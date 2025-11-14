Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 550.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,212 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

