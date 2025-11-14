Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 320,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,609,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.56% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,245.48. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.49 and a 12 month high of $132.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $115.24.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $802.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

