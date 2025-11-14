Clearstead Trust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $247.58 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.56. The company has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

