Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,358 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,191,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after acquiring an additional 778,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 971,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $94,178.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,688.50. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $416,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,220. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 21,447 shares of company stock worth $2,800,812 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $81.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.