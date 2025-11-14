Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 970 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

