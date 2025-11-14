iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.2% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $675.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $708.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $671.14 and a 200-day moving average of $634.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

