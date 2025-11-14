Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.8%

IWM stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $252.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

