Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 293.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 909,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,110,000 after purchasing an additional 678,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 663,517 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

