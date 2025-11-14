Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Payoneer Global worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 35.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

PAYO opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.94. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The business had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

