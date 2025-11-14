Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Stake Decreased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,198 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 3.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $26,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,359.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

