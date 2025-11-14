Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.