Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,687 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,437,000 after purchasing an additional 913,516 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

